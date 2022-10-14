About 71,500 people enter Romania on October 13, including over 8,200 Ukrainians

As many as 71,525 people, including 8,267 Ukrainian citizens, down about 4% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Thursday, October 13, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Friday, told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Tuesday, approximately 160,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as almost 45,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,573,567 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 50 illegal acts (23 crimes and 27 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over 19,400 lei in fines in the process.

Twenty-one foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Thursday, 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.