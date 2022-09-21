Acting President of Senate Alina Gorghiu on a visit to the Republic of Moldova

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu will be visiting the Republic of Moldova, Wednesday to Thursday, where she will meet with the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, with the priorities of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest on the agenda of discussions, a Senate press release informs.

The schedule of the visit to Chisinau of the Senate Acting President also includes a meeting with representatives of the main NGOs from the Republic of Moldova that deal with the issue of domestic violence and gender equality.

According to the release, Gorghiu will participate in a round table with the theme "Gender equality and domestic violence", also to be attended by NGOs such as "La Strada Moldova", the Women's Law Center, Gender Centre Moldova and the National Coalition 'Life without violence!".

"Through this initiative, we want to intensify the exchange of knowledge, experience and good practices between the two countries, in order to improve the legislation in the field. The Chair of Parliament's Foreign Policy and European Integration Commission, Doina Gherman, will also be present at the meeting," reads the release.

Alina Gorghiu will also meet with students from the Faculty of International Relations, Political Sciences and Public Administration of the Moldova State University, the topic of the discussion being "There is no future for politics without the youth".

She will also participate in the official opening of the 8th edition of the Romanian Film Days in Chisinau, at Cineplex Loteanu. The festival is financed by the Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova and the Romanian Cultural Institute.AGERPRES