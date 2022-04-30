Actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan's childhood home, county's first memorial house

Following over 10 years of efforts by the Mures County Directorate for Culture, Sarmasu Town Hall managed to purchase the building where actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan grew up, located in the village of Visinelu, and it will host the first memorial house in the county, Agerpres reports.

"Mures County does not yet have a memorial house. We have been trying for more than a decade to convince the heirs that the most suitable destination for this house is that of cultural memory. The house must be rehabilitated, goods related to Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan must be collected from the National Theatre in Timisoara, where he made his debut, then the National Theatre in Bucharest, the film studios and the Romanian Television, for the recovery of the past," said Nicolae Baciut, director of the Mures Culture Directorate.After the purchase of Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan's childhood home, a series of documents, letters, a stage costume, photographs, poems, a series of handwritten texts were discovered inside, some typed, which the actor had stored there.All the documents went into the custody of the Mures Culture Directorate, until the restoration of the house and, possibly, of the summer kitchen that is in that yard.Sarmasu Mayor Valer Botezan told AGERPRES that Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan's house in Visinelu village was bought with funds allocated from the local budget."After the establishment of the Sons of Visinelu Village Association, Sarmasu Town Hall allocated a budget of 30,000 lei this year, following negotiations with the actor's brother. The Local Council is willing to support the restoration of the house as well, but much more is needed because we want to organize a theatre and film festival here," said Valer Botezan.Vasile Rusu, one of the neighbours from Visinelu with whom Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan was in constant contact, nostalgically remembers the great actor and confesses that he had a photo taken with him that he would not be able to part with even after death."Here was Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan's grandfather's home, he lived here. I knew him very well. I'll go home and I'll bring you the picture that I keep with sanctity. The following words are written on it: To Vasilica, a Transylvan's son, I only wish him to be worthy of his father - March 30, 1984' and another, 'To Vasilica, with friendship, Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan'. I was constantly keeping in touch with him. Even two weeks before he died I talked to him. I don't know what happened. He was a first-class man, he liked Eminescu's poems. The linden tree, the acacia tree [Evening on the hill'], he liked these. He would tell me: Vasile, don't cut the linden tree, the oak tree and the acacia tree.' It would be nice if there was a memorial house here, I would like to live to see it, I would like it to have a beautiful alley with roses, from the gate to the house, how nice that would be. We only had one actor, there are other learned people, but he was there, in the movies. I won't give up this picture even when I die, I will have it buried with me," Vasile Rusu said.Librarian Dinuca Burian is the one who organises a ceremony to commemorate the actor every year."Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan represents a lot for us and for the young generation who should know his work, his activities, the films in which he played. I dedicated a lot of work to our actor because in the town of Sarmasu he is the greatest personality recognised at national level. He was orphaned at the age of two, his father died in not so ordinary circumstances, and he wanted this statue, which is erected in front of the library, to be erected in memory of the fallen during the Second World War, in memory of his father and those massacred in Sarmasu, in September 1944 - 126 Jews and 35 Romanians, who were buried on a pasture in Carmarau. There is a house where he grew up together with an aunt, who was called Sister Virginia, who was a Greek Catholic nun, and his mother. As far as I know, an Association of the Sons of the Village was set up in Visinelu, through which they got in touch with his brother and managed to buy the house, with the support of the town hall. Every time, on March 12, when he died, we commemorate him. Every year, people from Mures and even one of his brothers, Cornel Nasalean, who is now ill and unable to attend, participate in the commemoration. He was telling us about the life and childhood of Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan. Some of the children are interested, an attempt was made to hold an Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan film festival on Town Days, it was only in its second edition, hopefully it will be resumed,'' said Dinuca Burian.In 2019, former MP Marius Pascan proposed among the amendments to the draft law on the state budget the allocation of amounts for the purchase of the parental home of actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan for the arrangement of a museum."I proposed the purchase of the parental home of actor Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan, from Visinelu, Sarmasu town, and of the studio of artist Ion Vlasiu, from Deda-Bistra, and their arrangement as museum spaces, as well as their inclusion in the cultural routes. There are no memorial houses in Mures County, although there are many personalities of the Romanian culture born in this county," said Marius Pascan at the time.He also proposed allocating the necessary resources for the creation of busts for personalities of the cultural life of Mures and the arrangement of a 'Cenaculum' rotunda in Targu Mures, representing Vasile Netea - historian, Romulus Guga - writer, Mihai Sin - writer, Ion Fiscuteanu - actor, Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan - actor, Serafim Duicu - literary historian, Romulus Fenes - actor, but the respective projects were not approved.Ovidiu Iuliu Moldovan was born on January 1, 1942 in Visinelu, Mures County, and passed away on March 12, 2008, in Bucharest. He played in almost 50 films and tens of theatre plays, TV theatre and radio theatre, and in about 80 poetry shows.The actor was awarded the Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Knight, post-mortem on March 15, 2008, by decree of the then President of Romania, Traian Basescu, and the Order of Cultural Merit in the rank of Commander.