AEP: 121 Romanian citizens received forms to candidate in the local elections in Italy

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Friday that 121 Romanian citizens residing in Italy have asked and received the documents they needed to be able to register as a candidate in the local elections in this country, informs the AEP in a press release.

Of the 121 potential Romanian candidates in the local elections in Italy, 70 are women, 51 men, according to the AEP press release.

The documents issued by AEP show that, according to the registries of the Romanian authorities, the applicants have all rights to candidate and they are not facing any final court decision stripping them of their right to candidate," mentioned the same source.