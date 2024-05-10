Subscription modal logo Premium

Aerostar ends Q1 2024 with net profit of 25 million RON

kristofer.ro
aerostar bacau

Aerostar Bacau recorded a net profit of 25.133 million RON in the first quarter of this year, down 16.47% compared to the same period last year, according to the financial data submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

The turnover of the company increased by 24.15% compared to the first three months of 2023, to 155.309 million RON, export sales being 127.989 million RON, higher by 24.41%.

The gross profit in the mentioned period was 29.213 million RON (minus 11.68%).

Operating revenues totaled 167.177 million RON, and operating expenses 142.374 million RON.

Aerostar manufactures aviation products, repairs and modernizes airplanes, produces and integrates aero and land systems with civil applications or in the field of defense and security.

Founded in 1953, Aerostar is a strong industrial base, with over 1,850 employees and modern production facilities, spread over a total surface of over 45 hectares.

Since 2000, it has been a company with fully private capital, having its shares traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1998.

