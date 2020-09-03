AFEER becomes representative organization for gas suppliers, included, changes its name to AFER

The Romanian Association of Energy Suppliers (AFEER) will also represent gas suppliers and changes its name to the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFER), according to a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"The Romanian Association of Electricity Suppliers marks an important moment in its activity. Dedicated to electricity suppliers for more than 13 years, AFEER has decided to expand its activity and come to the support of natural gas suppliers, to be the "common" voice of the companies that supply electricity and natural gas, in conditions of safety and reliability, millions of consumers," say the representatives of the organization.The General Assembly of AFEER members recently approved the amendment of the Association Statute. The new approved name is the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association."We aim to expand and establish ourselves as a strong, competent and unitary voice of the industry we represent. We invite natural gas suppliers / traders to join the association, to join fellow electricity suppliers / traders. Our commitment is to develop a healthy energy market, a transparent business environment and ensure accurate consumer information.We will continue the Campaign, launched in 2015, for the correct information of consumers, especially household ones, to protect their interests," said Ion Lungu, president of the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association.According to its Statute, the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association is a non-profit, independent, non-governmental professional organization, having as main purpose the establishment and support of a common position of its members in matters related to the sale and supply of electricity and natural gas.The Association of Electricity Suppliers in Romania, as a professional non-profit, independent and non-governmental organization, established in 2006, currently includes a number of 36 members, suppliers and traders licensed and active on the electricity market, who ensure the supply of electricity both to individual consumers and to SMEs and consumers from all categories of economic agents operating in Romania, with a market share of about 90% of the final electricity consumption.