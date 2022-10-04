AgriMin Daea: Romania uploaded all responses to European Commission's observations on National Strategic Plan

Romania uploaded into the system, on 30 September, all the responses to the European Commission's observations on the draft of the 2023-2027 National Strategic Plan (PNS), Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea announced on Tuesday.

"There were over 370 observations, which we had to analyse together with the farmers, and I have here the representatives of the farmers' structures, the farmers' organizations, whom I want to thank for their efforts, for the proposed solutions, for simply engaging alongside the administrative team of the Agriculture Ministry, so that we can shape the National Strategic Plan, so that it can be approved. Of course, there are still elements to be corrected, but I tell you, to my satisfaction and to the satisfaction that I have shown and which I'm showing in respect to the joint activity that we carried out during this period, on 30 September, Romania submitted, uploaded into the system, all the observations which the Commission had regarding the draft of the country's National Strategic Plan," Petre Daea stated at a relevant conference.In his opinion, Romania's agriculture is fed 75pct by European funds, and from this point of view it is necessary to carefully analyze, use and manage European money.On the other hand, the Minister mentioned that Romania has made great leaps in terms of yields and quality of productions with these financial resources from the EU.The Agriculture Minister participated on Tuesday in the Romanian Farmers' Gala, an event organized by PRIAevents, at the Bucharest Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences.