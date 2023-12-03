AgriMin: Nobody will be able to forbid Romanians to raise,slaughter and sell pigs from their household!

The Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, declared that Romanians can sell their home-grown pigs, both during Christmas and throughout the year, with a free notice from the veterinarian that shows that the animal is not sick.

"We preserve traditions, we protect the farmer's household! Romanians can sell their farm-raised pigs, both during Christmas and throughout the year, with a free notice from the veterinarian confirming that the animal is not sick. I explained, again, at a fair of Romanian products, at a meeting with journalists, that no one will be able to forbid Romanians to raise, slaughter and sell pigs from the household! We keep the tradition and every Romanian celebrates Romanian Christmas!", the minister of Agriculture posted on his Facebook page, on Sunday.

Earlier, Florin Barbu said that the pig should not be banned and will never be banned in Romania, and the idea of giving vouchers for the purchase of meat is foolish, because it encourages the consumption of pork from abroad. "The pig should not be forbidden, it is a tradition. And I will go to my parents and my father for the holidays, who, even though he is a retired teacher, raises three pigs for us - one for me, one for my brother and one for them. So, this thing will never be banned in Romania, and whoever says that we will give vouchers is a big fool. Through those vouchers we encourage the consumption of pork from abroad," said Barbu on Saturday at a traditional products fair organized in the capital.

The people of Bucharest are expected, between December 1 and 3, 2023, at the "Poftim, din Romania!" fair, organized in Tudor Arghezi Park in the capital by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), in partnership with the City Hall of Sector 4 and the Caprirom Sud Agricultural Cooperative Muntenia.

At the event, there are over 30 producers with traditional Romanian products, such as: cheeses, meat products, fresh fruits and vegetables, pastries and preserves, but the attractions of the event will be the hot dishes, cooked on the spot according to ancient recipes : sarmale, ham with beans, pastrami, bulz and delicious desserts. Also, the people of Bucharest will have the opportunity to purchase handmade products by folk craftsmen, as well as lavender cosmetics.