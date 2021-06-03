The Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, said on Thursday that the project on the water management strategy, which was not accepted for funding through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) because "it was not green enough" will be financed in the coming years from other financial sources, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Thursday in a press conference.

He presented a document produced by the European Institute of Public Administration, which showed several drafts of the PNRRs of the member villages submitted in November 2020, and Romania was passed with the greenest resilience program - 64.8%, while Slovenia had 42%, Germany - 40%, Greece - 38%, Czech Republic - 38% and Bulgaria - 37%.

The minister said that the draft water management strategy project, sent to the European Commission (EC) in November last year, had new, digitized technological solutions, used environmentally friendly materials and could produce green and cheap energy.

Asked who he considers responsible for this failure to accept the financing of the water management strategy through PNRR, Oros replied: "First of all, it is not a failure as the program was made. It is difficult for me to find a culprit. The commission did not want to fund the irrigation part, but only the drainage part. I repeat, we will certainly find resources to do what we set out to do."

Regarding the reason why the EC representatives cut these funds from PNRR, the minister pointed out that he was only told that the project was not green enough for irrigation.