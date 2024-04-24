Ahold Delhaize, owner of Mega Image store chain, to open technological hub in Bucharest

Ahold Delhaize, which owns the Mega Image chain of stores, will launch a technology hub in Bucharest and aims to attract more than 250 technology specialists to develop innovations in the customer experience and services for the European brands that are part of the group.

AD/01 will play an essential role in strengthening the Ahold Delhaize group as part of the digital, data and technology ecosystem. The teams in the new technology hub will be involved in a wide range of projects, from web and application development to the support and initiation of strategic projects in the fields of eCommerce, Infra, Data, Loyalty, Core Retail and more, it is shown in the group's press release.

The recruitment processes focus on the Romanian market, which already has a base of specialists in the technological field, recognized at the European level.

As our customers' needs evolve, so do new challenges, which is why we are now launching AD/01. This technology hub will bring together the best IT&C specialists to develop innovations that serve today's and tomorrow's consumers, across all brands. Thus, we have chosen to invest further on the Romanian market, where we already have a solid presence through our local brand, Mega Image, said Wouter Kolk, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, according to the quoted source.

Founded in 1995, Mega Image is one of the largest supermarket chains in Romania, with a network that currently includes 975 stores, under the Mega Image and Shop&Go brands.