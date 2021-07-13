Air Force: Parts of F-16 aircraft fell mid-air; no casualties

Parts of an F-16 aircraft fell mid-air on Tuesday, during an exercise, in Galati County, with the Romanian Air Force reporting that this incident did not endanger the life of any person.

"At the time of launching a training bomb, there was an uncontrolled detachment of an external fuel tank and triple hook beam on the right side of the aircraft, parts that fell in the area intended for air-ground shots from the firing range," the Romanian Air Force website informs.

According to the quoted source, the pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft equipped by the 53rd Fighter Squadron of the Romanian Air Force reported the flight incident during carrying out an air-ground combat training in the area of the Malina range in Galati County.

"The incident did not endanger the life of the pilot or other persons, nor the integrity of the aircraft or other properties and goods on the ground," the Romanian Air Force said.

According to standard procedures in these situations, the pilot of the aircraft reported the emergency and landed safely at the base airfield.

A commission appointed by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force is analyzing the causes of the incident, Agerpres informs.