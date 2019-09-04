ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes nomination of Teodor Melescanu by PM Dancila is an attack against ALDE

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that Teodor Melescanu's nomination by the Social Democrats for the office of President of the Senate was an attempt of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to "break" ALDE, in the context in which 15 other Senators and Deputies were supposed to leave ALDE for PSD (Social Democratic Party).

Tariceanu told a TV show hosted by Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Tuesday that the nomination of Melescanu cannot be politically accepted by ALDE, considering that the party is no longer PSD's governing partner."This is a moment that I would call embarrassing for some of us, as our colleague, Mr Melescanu, came with a proposal from PSD to be appointed President of the Senate, while he continues to represent ALDE. I discussed the matter with my colleagues and we decided that we can't accept this formula. This is not politically acceptable, for it would create ambiguities that we clearly want to avoid, related to the continuation of our role in the government alongside PSD, which is why, today [Tuesday], according to the Senate's regulations, the Central Political Bureau of ALDE decided to propose our colleague Iani (Ion - editor's note) for the office of President of the Senate," specified the ALDE leader.He also underscored Melescanu's nomination was only meant to "break" ALDE."The move was obviously a desperate attempt of Prime Minister Dancila to attack ALDE, to break the party and to come up with this formula that was supposed to attract other of my colleagues to follow into Melescanu's footsteps as well. There were certain calculations - made by PSD - indicating that Mr Melescanu was supposed to be accompanied by a number of Senators and Deputies from ALDE, approximately 15," added Tariceanu.In his opinion, Viorica Dancila is surrounded by advisers that push her to do all kinds of mistakes, although the separation between ALDE and PSD was done in a civilized manner and with respect.In the same context, the ALDE head reiterated that, in his opinion, PNL is only "mimicking" the submission of a censure motion against the Government.On the other hand, Tariceanu specified that ALDE is not concerned about a future government, in the context in which the party has just given up one.

AGERPRES