ALDE's Tariceanu: Nobody in ALDE's leadership will run on PSD lists; we would lose political identity

ALDE (Alliance of Liberal and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Monday rejected the hypothesis according to which the leadership of this political party would run on the PSD (Social Democratic Party) lists, saying "it would lose its political identity" that way.

"It seems that the "fake news" continue in the electoral campaign. The last thing I read is that I would candidate in the parliamentary elections on the PSD lists! In reality, things are more simple: I said and I say this again that an alliance between ALDE, Pro Romania and PSD would be beneficial because it would be a construction that would more efficiently oppose the PNL (National Liberal Party) dictatorship. But if this alliance cannot be, it is not our fault and nobody in the ALDE leadership would run on the PSD lists because this would mean losing our political identity," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook.According to him, "ALDE will remain the defender of the rights and liberties of the citizen and of the need to observe the law.""We will continue to oppose the violation of the Constitution by Mr Iohannis and we will sanction him in any possible way. So whoever is waiting impatiently to get rid of us has a lot of waiting to do. Remember these three words: ALDE goes forward!," added Tariceanu.