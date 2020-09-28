Alina Orosan, new chair of Committee of Legal Advisers on Public International Law

Alina Orosan has been elected chair of the Committee of Legal Advisers on Public International Law (CAHDI), for the entirety of next year in office, informs a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Orosan is Director General for Legal Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the vote for her new position took place on Thursday and Friday in Prague.

"The election of Romania's representative in this position is a recognition of the active and constant participation of the Romanian delegation in the Committee's activity, in support of the full exploitation of CAHDI's potential to contribute to the development of public international law and strengthening intergovernmental dialogue on legal issues," the Romanian ministry specifies.

The MAE states that this is the first time that Romania's representative has been elected to this position since the Committee was established in 1991. The main duties of this body's chair are both to prepare and chair the working sessions and to ensure the representation of the Committee in relation to other Council of Europe bodies.