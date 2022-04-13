Ambassador Auer: 'France will continue to help Ukraine'

France will continue to help Ukrainian refugees and will send ambulances and medicines to Ukraine, French ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer told AGERPRES on Wednesday, as she visited the border crossing point in Isaccea - Tulcea County, together with German ambassador in Bucharest Peer Gebauer.

Laurence Auer brought to mind that since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the Crisis and Support Center of the French Foreign Affairs Ministry has sent humanitarian convoys to Ukraine every day as part of the European protection mechanism.

We will continue to use all possible means to send, for example, ambulances and medicines. For instance, Marseille is twinned with Odessa and has so far sent to Odessa seven or eight convoys to help the war-wounded, said the French diplomat, Agerpres.ro informs.

This is the French ambassador's second visit to Tulcea County in the last week.

I came to Tulcea last week with the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces, on a dual-purpose visit, a political one - that of meeting with the authorities, and a visit on site. We went to Constanta to see how the French battalion has settled and to the border to make sure the French aid is ready. The Senate is very important at the current moment because it is voting on the foreign affairs budget, and we need help in this crisis, said Laurence Auer.

The French diplomat visited on Wednesday the border crossing point in Isaccea together with German ambassador Peer Gebauer, who was impressed by the way the authorities and the civil society have organized to handle the Ukrainian refugees who arrive here by ferry across the Danube.

Last week, ambassador Laurence Auer and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee Christian Cambon met with the Tulcea authorities; according to the County Council, in the last weeks, the Civil Protection, the French Mayors' Association and the French humanitarian associations have sent to Tulcea over 15 trucks and 11 train cars with humanitarian aid for Ukraine.