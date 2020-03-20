Anghel (MApN): Mobile hospital set up by Army in Otopeni operational in 5-6 days; certification, authorization to follow

The mobile medical complex in the courtyard of the Ana Aslan Institute erected by the Romanian Army in Otopeni will be operational from an administrative point of view in 5-6 days, after which it will be certified and authorized to treat light to medium cases of COVID-19, stated, on Friday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), Oliver Anghel.

"It will practically be a military campus - the mobile medical facility type ROL 2 and a tent camp. The capacity will be established depending on the case. In this medical facility light and medium cases of COVID-19 will be treated. In this medical unit specialists from the Carol Davila Central University Emergency Hospital of Bucharest will be working, having also the role of preparing medics who will serve in this facility," Anghel explained to the press.He mentioned that this medical campus comprises over 35 containers and over 30 tents, with the latter to house persons who are in isolation or quarantine. The way in which the patients are to be sent to this hospital will be established by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations.The medical complex is being built by servicemen with the 96th Engineers Battalion, Oliver Anghel mentioned.According to the MApN, the ROL 2 type medical formation comprises, amongst others, triage, laboratory, radiology, sterilization, and decontamination area units.The ROL 2 medical formation of the MApN has also functioned as an external section for infectious disease in the fight against the Ebola virus and was a component of the NATO exercises "Saber Guardian 19" and "Vigorous Warrior 19" - the largest exercise with a focus on medicine organized up to now by the North Atlantic Alliance, which took place last year in Romania.From within the MApN, the activity has the support of the Medical Directorate, the Carol Davila Central University Emergency Hospital of Bucharest, the General Staff of the Land Forces, the General Staff of the Air Forces, the Joint Logistics Command and the Communications and Information Command.