Anti-COVID vaccination campaign: 42,326 persons vaccinated in the past 24 hours

The National Committee for the Coordination of Anti-COVID Vaccination Activities informs that, in the past 24 hours, 42,326 people were immunized, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry.

Of those vaccinated in the past 24 hours, 25,718 received one dose and 16,608 two doses of the vaccine.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, so far, 513,429 people have been vaccinated. Of these, 456,145 were vaccinated with a single dose and 57,275 with two doses.Of those vaccinated in the past 24 hours, 101 had common and minor reactions, of which 16 local reactions, and 85 had systemic reactions.As of December 27, 2020, 1,384 persons were recorded to have had common and minor reactions at the vaccination centres, of which 403 had local reactions with pain at the injection site, 981 systemic reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, urticaria type of allergies) and two adverse reactions are under investigation.The programme at the vaccination centres ends at 8.00 pm, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 5.00 pm and 8.00 pm will be reflected in the next day's report.