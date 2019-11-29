APIA concludes downpayment campaign for beneficiaries who submitted single payment applications in 2019

The downpayment campaign for the beneficiaries who submitted the single payment application in 2019 ended on Friday, with the total amount authorised for payment standing at 1.335 billion euro, a release of the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) sent to AGERPRES informed.

Of the total authorised payment, between 16 October and 29 November, 1.319 billion euro represented payments made from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF), the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), respectively, plus con-funding from the National Budget for a number of 732,905 farmers, which represents 92.63 percent of the total number of farmers eligible for the downpayment.Moreover, 16.55 million euro accounted for market measures, foreign trade, promotion of agricultural products and state aid."Through the Commission's implementing Decision No.6536, there has been established the level of downpayments for direct payments and rural development measures related to the acreage and animals corresponding to the 2019 Campaign, up to 70 percent for direct payments and up to 85 percent for the aid granted within rural development measures, respectively (...) mentioning that the amount of 1.319 billion lei, which represents downpayments granted to farmers in the 2019 Campaign is the highest amount authorised for downpayment starting with the 2009 Campaign, the year when the downpayment has been granted for the first time," the APIA mentions.In accordance to the provisions of Regulation (EU) No.1174/2019, the funding allocation for Romania regarding direct payments granted to farmers in the 2019 Campaign is 1.943 billion lei.