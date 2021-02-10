Approximately 16,000 people get appointments each hour for AstraZeneca vaccine

Approximately 16,000 people have got appointments each hour on the platform programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro to be vaccinated in the new offices opened for the administration of the serum produced by AstraZeneca, reads a posting on the Facebook page of the platform.

The new offices for the administration of the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca were activated on Wednesday, at 12:30, in the scheduling platform, informed the National Coordinating Committee on anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV).

According to the quoted source, 10,800 slots are available daily in the 180 offices across the country."The scheduling for AstraZeneca begins today and it is done for a 20-day session from February 15 to March 6. Subsequently, new slots will be allocated each day to allow appointments for vaccination with AstraZeneca until April 11," the CNCAV informed.According to the recommendations of the medical authorities, vaccination against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine will be done for the age group 18-55 years.For the good development of the vaccination activity, the appointment will be made in the same office both for the first dose and for the booster, 56 days apart.

AGERPRES