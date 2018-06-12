Approximately 48,000 new cars registered in first five months (DRPCIV)

Approximately 48,000 cars were registered in Romania, in the first 5 months of the year, up 30 percent than in the same period of 2017, while used car registrations dropped by 8.08 percent, to up to 197,010 units, according to the Office for Driving Licences and Vehicles' Registration in Romania (DRPCIV).

According to the statistics, during the period of January 2018 - May 2018, the most demanded brands were : Dacia - 12,591 units (+39.30 percent), Ford (3,927 units - higher by 14.39 percent), Volkswagen (4,306 units, +15.88 percent), Skoda (4,200 units, +27.08 percent), Renault (3,008 units and an increase of 15.38 percent) and Opel (2,765 units - a growth of 55.25 percent).Concerning registration of second hand cars, the DRPCIV statistics show that during the first 5 months of 2018 they reached 197,010 units, down 8.08 percent, as compared to the same period of the previous year.For this, most registrations were recorded for Volkswagen (49,792 units, -11.23 percent), Opel (21,493 units, -21.16 percent), BMW (18,467 units, +0.52 percent), Audi (18,315 units, -2.25 percent), Ford (18,272 units, -15.13 percent), Mercedes-Benz (10,126 units, -5.78 percent), Skoda (8,813 units, +4.11 percent) and Renault (8,563 units, -12.38 percent).According to DRPCIV, Romania's national car fleet reached at the end of 2017 over 7.635 million units, larger by 8.91 percent as opposed to last year, of which over 1.32 million vehicles registered in Bucharest.