APRIL 14 IN HISTORY

1457 - Stephen the Great becomes ruling prince of Moldova (until 2 July 1504). On the very spot called Direptate / Justice, nearby Suceava, the Country's Assembly acclaims him as ruler and he is "anointed" by Metropolitan Teoctist

1574 - Moldovan ruling prince Ioan Voda cel Viteaz (John III the Terrible, 1572-1574) wins battle against Turks in Jilistea

1828 - Russian-Turkish war; operations in the Balkans and Transcaucasia; Romanian troops participate in battles on the northern bank of the Danube River (until 2 September 1829)

1879 - Romania's diplomatic agency in Belgrade upgraded to legation

1884 - Tribuna political and cultural magazine issued in Sibiu, with motto For all Romanians, Sun rises in Bucharest, issued until 16 April 1903

1885 - Birth of medical doctor Iuliu Hatieganu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 4 September 1959)

1921 - Dr. I. Cantacuzino Institute of Serums and Vaccines is established in Bucharest, now the National Research and Development Institute of Microbiology and Immunology

1922 - Birth of engineer Victor Toma, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 26 November 2008)

1924 - Birth of literary critic and historian George Munteanu (d. 8 November 2001)

1929 - Birth of scenarist, writer and publicist Octav Pancu-Iasi (d. 16 April 1975)

1933 - Law on establishment of Royal Cultural Foundations of Romania

1943 - Birth of actress Rodica Mandache

1949 - Death of geologist and seismologist Ion Atanasiu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 26 October 1892)

1950 - Birth of poetess Daniela Crasnaru

1962 - Death of physician Constantin Ionescu-Mihaiesti, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 12 September 1883)

1981 - Death of physician Oscar Sager, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 22 December 1894)

2002 - Death of physicist Rodica Manaila, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 25 January 1935)

2004 - A military delegation led by Romania's Army Chief of General Staff General Doctor Mihail Popescu is in Begium to attend the ceremony of raising Romania's fag in front of the headquarters of the Allied Supreme Command in Europe (SHAPE), in Mons, at the invitation of the Allied forces in Europe Supreme Commander General James J. Jones

2020 - President Klaus Iohannis announces a 30-day extension of the state of emergency on Romania's territory. The Decree on the extension is published in the Official Gazette on the same day.