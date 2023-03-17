Arad border police find 47 migrants from several countries hidden in lorry and van

Arad border police caught 47 migrants from several countries hiding in a lorry driven by a Turkish citizen and a van driven by a Romanian, trying to leave the country illegally.

The lorry was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point and the Turkish driver declared that he was transporting "various goods" on the Turkey-France route, told Agerpres.

"Following a thorough check of the means of transport, 24 foreign nationals were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and taken to the sector headquarters for investigation where, following checks, the border police established that they were citizens of Egypt, Somalia and Bangladesh, aged between 18 and 38. They intended to fraudulently enter Western European countries," the Arad Border Police said on Friday.

Also, at the Turnu Border Crossing Point, while a Romanian-registered van, loaded with car parts, was being checked, 23 people were found hiding. They are from Eritrea, Nepal, Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

In both cases, border police are investigating.