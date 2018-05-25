Artistic gymnastics: Bronze medals for Laura Iacob and Anamaria Ocolisan, in Osijek World Cup

Romanian athletes Laura Iacob and Anamaria Ocolisan won bronze medals on Sunday, in the balance beam and, respectively, the floor event, in the Osijek World Cup (Croatia).

In the balance beam final, Iacob was ranked third, with 12.467 points, outrun by Ukrainian Diana Varinska, 13.000 points. and Barbora Mokosova (Slovakia), 12.633 points. Maria Holbura came in fifth, with 12.133 points.In the qualifications, Holbura was ranked third, with 12.800 points, and Iacob was ranked seventh, with 12.567 points.The floor event final was won by Varinska, who received 13.367 points, followed by Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary), 12.800, and Anamaria Ocolisan came in third, with 12.733 points. Holbura was ranked sixth, with 12.367.Holbura was ranked seventh in the qualifications, with 12.333, and Ocolisan had been third, with 12.567 points.