Artistic gymnastics: Romania participates with 12 athletes in Citta di Jesolo trophy

Romania will participate with 12 athletes in the international competition of artistic gymnastic Citta di Jesolo Trophy, reaching its 13th edition and hosted on Saturday and Sunday by the Italian city with the same name, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation, Agerpres reports.

Ana Maria Barbosu, Maria Ceplinschi, Ioana Stanciulescu, Silvia Sfiringu, Andreea Preda and Bianca Dorobantu will represent Romania in the seniors event, and for the juniors, we will be represented by Amalia Ghigoarta, Amalia Puflea, Teodora Stoian, Ella Oprea, Crina Tudor and Sabrina Maneca Voinea.The delegation left for Italy on Friday morning, being accompanied by coaches Lucian Sandu, Cristian Moldovan, Gina Gogean Groza, Ramona Micu, Camelia Voinea, Florin Uzum, physical therapist Constantin Avramescu. Corina Morosan is the leader of the delegation, and Liliana Cosma and Silvia Stroescu are referees.The competition is resumed after a 2 year interruption because of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Senior and junior players from Italy, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Romania and the USA have also signed up for this edition.