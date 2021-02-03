The book "A Promised Land", signed by the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, was awarded, on Tuesday evening, at the Artmark auction organized online, for the price of 7,500 euros, according to the session's catalogue, as reported by AGERPRES.

Artmark previously informed that the volume, with the handwritten signature of the former American president, is the only piece available for purchase in Romania and the revenues collected from the sale will be redirected to the OvidiuRO Association program - "Read me 100 stories!". The funds will contribute to the acquisition of a stock of books for disadvantaged preschool institutions in Romania, in order to provide the possibility that, at the end of the three years of kindergarten, a child has heard at least 100 stories, to create the necessary premises for learning to read and writing.

The book presents Barack Obama's memoirs of his time at the White House and sold more than 3.3 million copies in the United States and Canada in the first month since its launch. The volume received the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoirs and Autobiographies in 2020. "A Promised Land" was also named one of the best books of 2020 by The New York Times Books Review, The Washington Post, The Guardian and Marie Claire.

The buyer of the book at the Artmark auction received as a gift the volume "A Bright Ray of Darkness" by Ethan Hawke, with the actor's handwritten signature.

Two pieces by the famous painter Pablo Picasso, "Blue Nude" (2,000 euros) and "Nude on the Armchair" (2,250 euros) were also bought during the auction, the funds collected from the sale of these works will be donated for the renovation of the permanent exhibition spaces of the Brasov Art Museum.

Among the works awarded at the session were the collage "The rule of the circle, the rule of the game" by Geta Bratescu, at 5,750 euros and the chromolithographs "Woman with Hat" and "The Sculptor" by Pablo Picasso, at 4,500 euros, respectively at 2,750 euro, "Garden at Sainte-Adresse" by Claude Monet, at 3,000 euros, "Portrait of Dorothy Spreckels Munn" by Salvador Dali, at 2,500 euros, "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt for 2,250 euros, "Pleasant walk" by Rene Magritte, at 1,800 euros, the bronze "The Madonna of Port Lligat" by Salvador Dali, at 3,250 euros.