AUR asks European Prosecutor's Office to investigate into anti-Covid-19 vaccines acquisitions in EU

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the European Public Prosecutor's Office, especially the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, to start an investigation into how the European Commission procured the COVID-19 vaccines, informed Deputy George Simion, AUR co-chair, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, independent journalistic investigations "have revealed concrete data and information on the direct links existing between the family of the President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen, and a large company producing COVID vaccines."

Senator Claudiu Tarziu, co-chair of AUR, claims, in his turn, that the European Prosecutor's Office has the duty to start an investigation into this case, as Ursula van der Leyen's explanations regarding the way in which the vaccines were purchased are delayed.