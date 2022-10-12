AUR: Court of Accounts report advances figure of 100 million euros for irregularities during pandemic

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) spokesman, Deputy Dan Tanasa, stated on Wednesday that, according to an information received from the Court of Accounts, irregularities amounting to over 100 million euros (533 million RON) regarding the acquisition and implementation of the COVID vaccination program in Romania have been found.

"It is the figure that the Court of Accounts advances regarding the irregularities found in the way the program for the purchase and use of vaccines was carried out in Romania. Here is a shocking figure, a first figure that speaks of the robbery that took place during the pandemic," Tanasa argued, in a press conference at the Parliament, Agerpres informs.

He requested the Public Prosecution Service "to stop being a mere spectator to this robbery and act accordingly", and the Ministry of Health and the Government to publicly explain "how is it possible for a discrepancy of over 100 million euros to appear in the accounting documents," as shown by the data of the Court of Accounts.

"Thus, although this financial audit took place three months ago, until this moment no information has appeared in the public space. AUR has always maintained that there is no transparency regarding these acquisitions. (...) Unfortunately, both human rights and the Constitution were violated, and now the figures of the national robbery are also beginning to emerge. (...) We are, moreover, the only political group that requested and obtained the establishment of a parliamentary committee to verify the way in which purchases were made during the pandemic. Unfortunately, this parliamentary committee does not carry out its activity because it is currently blocked by PSD, PNL, UDMR and USR [the Social Democratic Party, the National Liberal Party, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, Save Romania Union]. We now understand why this parliamentary committee is not allowed to carry out its activity," said the AUR deputy.