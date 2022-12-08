AUR's Simion: Rejection of Romania's Schengen bid, a failure of current Gov't and of President Iohannis

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), deputy George Simion, considers that the rejection of Romania's Schengen bid is a "failure of the current government and of President Klaus Iohannis", which is why he demands the resignation of the Ciuca Cabinet.

"We don't understand why they pushed ahead with the Schengen agenda as long as there were obvious signals that we would not be admitted. (...) It is a resounding failure for the entire Romanian diplomacy headed by Klaus Iohannis and Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, it is the sign that this government cannot deliver on anything, cannot ensure the well-being of the Romanians, cannot do for Romania what it claims to do," Simion told a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

According to the AUR leader, there is no prospect of Romania joining the Schengen in the next six months, during the Swedish EU Presidency.

"The Minister of the Interior, the Justice Minister should have traveled to Sweden to raise the issue of organized crime groups, of the groups that steal from Swedish homes, of panhandling groups and human trafficking groups. No one bothered to do this, there is no favorable perspective despite what the Romanian officials present today in Brussels say. It is a failure, including on the part of the most prominent Romanian MEPs - Rares Bogdan, Siegfried Muresan and others, who gave assurances that Romania will join the Schengen," Simion said.

He mentioned that he has been at the European Parliament for three days now with a Romanian parliamentary delegation, and that he met during this time with MEPs from various countries.

"I was able to meet Austrian, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Swedish MEPs - in the latest meeting, Estonians, Finns, Belgians and Poles, and let me tell you that on all these occasions, our fellow MEPs from various European countries complained that the Romanian diplomacy does not work, that no one has contacted them regarding our Schengen bid, most of the Romanian MEPs are absent from talks here in Brussels, they just sit in their offices or in cafés," the AUR leader said. AGERPRES