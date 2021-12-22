AUR's Tarziu: Budget Law, asymmetry between Romanians' needs and supporting power structures

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Senator Claudiu Tarziu said on Wednesday that the 2022 state budget law is an important one, being, however, "treated lightly" by the governing coalition leaders, claiming that there is "a major asymmetry between the real needs of the Romanians and the support of the power structures".

"We have to vote again on a very important, very serious law, to which we relate in a very frivolous way. Just as we did for this year's budget, almost a carbon copy, even worse for next year's budget. Proof that not even the coalition leaders take this seriously is the fact that both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President, after starting the meeting, found it appropriate to leave it and leave replacements, in defiance of the Chambers' joint sitting. You also know very well that the time for getting to know the draft law and for amending it was extremely short, purposely, to make sure that we check having had this activity and that we could not seriously relate to it. Rushing the debates shows the same levity, we are in a hurry to go on holiday, that's why we take the vote today, so that we don't drag this out until tomorrow," stated the AUR Senator in Parliament's plenary debate on the 2022 draft state budget.He said there was a "major asymmetry" between the real needs of Romanians and the support of power structures, which are "more to the benefit of those in power.""So, for example,it is being announced the setting up of a Family Ministry, which we would otherwise applaud if we thought it was a serious matter, but there is everywhere a PNL-PSD-UDMR [National Liberal Party, Social Democratic Party, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romanians] bundled work and this is what the budget that was allocated to it, of just about 37 million euros, shows. What can be done with this money first? Only for the staff and the main building of the ministry to function, maybe," mentioned Claudiu Tarziu.He also said that education is underfunded, that there has been no increase in health in next year's budget, while supplements are being given to intelligence budgets."All in all, it's a mockery and I, for one, declare myself disgusted," the AUR Senator concluded.AGERPRES