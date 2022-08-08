Authorities should have helped Romanians mount solar panels in their backyards, instead of compensation scheme

Solar panels could have been installed "in the backyards of millions of Romanians," "the equivalent of 25 power stations from Iron Gates 2" from the money paid for nine months of energy price capping, Save Romania Union (USR) representatives say in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"Instead of the chaotic compensation and capping scheme put into practice by the PSD-PNL [Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party] Government, the installation of solar panels in the backyard of millions of Romanians could have been subsidized, which would have meant an increase in installed power by 44 pct, green energy for Romania. In other words, instead of 40 billion RON wasted, we could have had in Romania an additional installed power equivalent to 25 power plants from Iron Gates 2 or six power plants from Cernavoda or 260 power plants from the Jiului Gorge," reads the release.

The USR representatives maintain that "a simple calculation - which includes a real free market price of 1,000 euros for each KW installed in photovoltaic panels (with inverter and everything needed to become a prosumer) - reveals that out of 8 billion euros, the amount of the price capping scheme in the first 9 months since OUG [Government Ordinance] 27 was adopted, could have resulted in 8 GW of installed power distributed in people's households", Agerpres.

"For a simple representation, these 8,000 MW mean the power of 25 power plants such as the one at Iron Gates 2 or of almost six power plants at Cernavoda or of 260 power plants on the Jiului Gorge. Or of 37 power plants at the Vidraru Dam. All this, in the conditions in which, at the moment, the total installed power in Romania amounts to approximately 18,000 MW. In other words, the PSD-PNL Government could have increased by 44 pct the installed power of Romania, green energy, in the backyard of millions of Romanians, with sources spread across the entire surface of the country, not burdening the distribution system (production and consumption would happen in the short chain), thus significantly reducing the cost of the bills paid by the population," the press release further states