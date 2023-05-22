Average value of extra-salary benefits in Romania up by 11 pct in 2022 (study).

The average monthly value of extra-salary benefits granted in Romania, in 2022, increased by 11% compared to the previous year, up to 696 RON/month for each employee, show the results of an annual Benefit study, conducted by Edenred Romania.

The top of the most desired extra-salary benefits in 2022 remained the same as in the previous year, but recorded significant increases in preferences among employees: gifts - benefits in kind (28%, up 44% from 2021), domestic tourism, through holiday vouchers (25%, up 50%) and gifts offered for special occasions (15%, by 39% higher), told Agerpres.

At the same time, a preferred benefit for employees is teleworking, also used for paying utilities. The cited top excludes the meal tickets, which remain the number 1 benefit for employees in Romania.

The study reveals that all sectors of activity in Romania have seen increases in flexible benefits budgets offered to employees.

Thus, companies in the financial services area rank first, with an average budget of 792 RON/month/employee, being the sector with the highest increase compared to 2021, when the average monthly budget allocated was 622 RON/ employee. Ranking second, as in 2021, are IT & software companies, which have seen an increase in the average monthly budget allocated from 676 RON/employee to 726 RON/employee, and the third position goes to service companies, where employers allocated an average budget of 723 RON/month/employee.

Ranking last are construction companies, with an average of 408 RON/month/employee, and the health and social assistance sector, with an average budget of 415 RON/month/employee.

According to the cited source, employees in the finance & services sector access an average of 3.3 flexible benefits per month, followed by those in IT & software, with an average of three flexible benefits, and employees in manufacturing and industry, with an average of 2.3 flexible benefits.

In terms of flexible benefits, the ranking is led by Millennials (1981-1995), with an average of three benefits, followed by Generation X (1961-1980), with 2.8 benefits on average, and Generation Z (>1995), with an average of 2.7 benefits. The last place goes to Baby Boomers (1945-1960), with an average of 2.5 benefits.

Edenred is the market leader as a digital platform for services and payments and connects 52 million users and two million merchant-partners through 950,000 corporate customers in 45 countries.