Barna, on proposed ministers: A few personalities, 'links' where there might be alternatives

The government proposed by Ludovic Orban has a few several personalities but also ministers where there might be alternatives, but the decision belongs to the prime minister designate, USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna, the USR PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance's candidate for Romania's President, said in northern Zalau on Thursday, according to Agerpres.

"I have seen the list of ministers. There are some personalities, and a few, let's say, 'links' where there might be alternatives but, I repeat, the decision belongs to the prime minister. We respect his decision. He chose his people. Important for us are the criteria of integrity, we also put them in the political agreement with the prime minister, for them not to be persons with plagiarism problems or Securitate (political police during communist era) collaborators. (...) These people will prove their competence if the government obtains the investiture and we will have committee hearings in the coming days. We will see there what is the vision of each of the proposals," Dan Barna told AGERPRES.

According to him, the governing program submitted to Parliament by the prime minister designate Ludovic Orban, on Thursday, will have to be completed with the conditions in the political agreement that the USR will sign with PNL (National Liberal Party) to support the Government.

"I have seen the political program that he presented to the Parliament. That political program, from our point of view, is being added on and it will have to include as annexes the political agreement that we will sign with the prime minister designate. I saw that also other parties still have various requests. From our point of view, of the USR, our political agreement will be part of the Government's program, beyond what it has already been proposed to the Parliament", the president of USR said.