Birchall about resignation of prosecutor Marius Iacob: I sent the Control Body to verify

Minister of Justice Ana Birchall announced she sent the Control Body to conduct verifications in the case of the resignation of prosecutor Marius Iacob from deputy head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), while specifying she sent the request for removal from office of Iacob to President Klaus Iohannis on Friday.

"On Friday I found out about this and I sent, late, it's true, the request for removal from office to President Klaus Iohannis, and I also sent the Control Body. (...) I sent the Control Body of the Minister to verify things under an emergency regime. I am now waiting for the report and I guarantee you that I will take the necessary measures, according to law. (...) I don't know what really happened," Birchall said at the CSM headquarters.She explained that the moment when she took over Justice as interim minister this matters seemed to have been solved, but internal verification would clarify why the document for the removal from office of Iacob hadn't reached President Iohannis.Prosecutor Marius Iacob resigned from deputy head of the DNA on March 19.A five judge panel from the High Court of Cassation and Justice on March 18 admitted an action of the Judiciary Inspection and decided to have Iacob sanctioned with a warning for disciplinary misconduct.Initially, in September 2018, the Section for Prosecutors of the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistrates) decided that Iacob hadn't committed any disciplinary misconduct, but the Judiciary Inspection filed an appeal, which was admitted by the Supreme Court.