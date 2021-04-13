Bitcoin Romania setting to get 250,000 users by end-2021

Bitcoin Romania, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the country, has set to get 250,000 customers by the end of 2021, 50,000 more than its current base.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday, the company plans to reach a network of 300 ATMs in 2021 and to address the NGO segment through a pilot programme to be carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of Bitcoin's most important partnerships is with Auchan, with the two companies planning to open ATMs throughout the retail network this year. There are currently ten cryptocurrency ATMs in Auchan stores.The founders of Bitcoin Romania estimate that the virtual currency will increase in value from approximately 61,000 US dollars at present to one million dollars in the next five years. Also, one Bitcoin could be worth 100,000 by the end of 2021.Bitcoin Romania is the first and largest cryptocurrency trading platform in Romania, with a current user base of 200,000. The company created in 2014 by the brothers Constantin and George Rotariu is the one that introduced crypto ATMs in Romania. In 2020, the company launched pro.bitcoinromania.ro, a platform that offers automatic conversions for the main cryptocurrencies in trade at any time.