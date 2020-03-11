Bogdan Licu, appointed first deputy of prosecutor general

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decree on the appointment as first deputy of prosecutor general of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) of Dimitrie-Bogdan Licu for a 3-year term, informs the Presidential Administration.

Moreover, the head of the state also signed the decrees on the appointment as deputy to the prosecutor general of the PICCJ of Maria Magdalena Militaru - for a 3-year term, and of Madalina Scarlat as deputy chief-prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate for a 3-year term and Oana Daniela Patu as deputy chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism - also for 3 years.On March 2 the Section for prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistrates issued a negative opinion in relation to the appointment of Bogdan Licu as first deputy prosecutor general of the PICCJ.