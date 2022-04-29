Bomb threat at Henri Coanda Airport reportedly false

A bomb threat on Friday morning at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest was false, according to the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), Agerpres reports.

"The checks carried out by specialists have been completed and it has been found that the bomb threat was false. The passengers are to be boarded back and the Lufthansa aircraft, bound for Munich, will take off as soon as possible," according to CNAB.A bomb threat to an aircraft belonging to Lufthansa that was to take off from the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest was reported on Friday morning, according to the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB).A task force was established at the airport in accordance with the specific procedures in force.Flight LH 1655 to Munich ETD 06:00hrs had 130 passengers on board.Despite the threat, air traffic at the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport operated normally with no disruptions.