Border policemen catch three Palestinian hiding in trailer of truck while attempting to enter Romania

Three Palestinian citizens have been discovered hiding in the trailer of a truck, at the Negru Voda Border Crossing Point (PTF), attempting to illegally enter Romania, the Coast Guard informed on Tuesday.

The vehicle, registered in the Republic of Moldova, was driven by a Moldovan citizen, told Agerpres.

"The border policemen within the Negru Voda Border Crossing Point conducted a control upon the entrance to the country of a vehicle assembly made up of a tractor and a semi-trailer, registered in the Republic of Moldova, at the wheel of which there was a Moldovan citizen. Following the use of the equipment provided regarding the identification of possible persons hidden in the trailer, three persons aged between 27 and 32 were discovered inside it," according to a press release sent by the Coast Guard.

According to the quoted source, travel documents issued by Palestine were discovered on the three young men. They claimed that they intended to reach countries in western Europe.

"The three persons were taken in by the Bulgarian authorities in order to continue the investigations, in accordance with the agreement between Romania and the Republic of Bulgaria," the release also mentioned.