Braila Danube bridge, transited by approximately 50,000 vehicles in first week after inauguration

The suspended bridge over the Danube was transited by approximately 50,000 vehicles within a week of its inauguration, informs the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR)."On average, there were around 7,000 vehicles per day that crossed the suspension bridge over the Danube, in this first week after its inauguration," CNAIR spokesperson Alin Serbanescu told AGERPRES on Thursday.
Between July 17 and November 30, traffic on the suspension bridge over the Danube will be closed during the night, from Monday to Friday, for the completion of auxiliary works.
"For the completion of auxiliary works on the suspended bridge, between 17.07.2023 and 30.11.2023, traffic will be closed during the night, from Monday to Friday, inclusively, in the time interval 21.00-6.00, except for legal holidays. Thus, road traffic on the passage will be allowed from Saturday, 06:00, until Monday, 21:00", according to a press release from CNAIR.
During the night traffic closure, road traffic will only be allowed through the roundabouts set up at the intersections with DJ 221B Vadeni (km 1+180) and with DN 22B (km 4+530) and diverted onto DN 22 towards the BAC Smardan crossing - Braila.
The suspension bridge over the Danube at Braila - the largest suspension bridge ever built in Romania, the third in size in Europe and the last bridge over the Danube before it flows into the Black Sea - was inaugurated on Thursday, July 6.
The initial value of the project was 1.996 billion lei, without VAT, non-refundable external funds, and the builder is Asociea Astaldi S.P.A. - IHI Infrastructure System Co. Ltd.