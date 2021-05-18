Bucharest City topping COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Romania, followed by counties of Cluj, Sibiu

Bucharest is still topping the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Romania, at 35.7% of the resident population and 42.43% of the eligible population, followed by Cluj County, at 32.77% vaccination coverage of the resident population and 38.6% of the eligible population, head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday.

"Bucharest is the city with the highest vaccination coverage rate, at 35.7% of the resident population and 42.43% of the eligible population. Next come Cluj County, at 32.77% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 38.6% of the eligible population; Sibiu County, at 26.2% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 32% of the eligible population; Brasov County, at 25.4% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 30.9% of the eligible population, and Timis County, at 24.8% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 29.5% vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.

According to the head of CNCAV, bringing up the rear are Neamt County, at 13.35% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population, and 16.9% vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population; Bacau County, 12.65% of the resident population and 15.5% of the eligible population; Giurgiu County, 12.49% of the resident population and 14.8% of the eligible population; Botosani County, 12.2% of the resident population and 14.9% of the eligible population, and Suceava County, 11.4% of the resident population and 14.2% of the eligible population.