 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest City topping COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Romania, followed by counties of Cluj, Sibiu

vestidinrusia.ro
vaccin covid medic

Bucharest is still topping the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Romania, at 35.7% of the resident population and 42.43% of the eligible population, followed by Cluj County, at 32.77% vaccination coverage of the resident population and 38.6% of the eligible population, head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday.

"Bucharest is the city with the highest vaccination coverage rate, at 35.7% of the resident population and 42.43% of the eligible population. Next come Cluj County, at 32.77% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 38.6% of the eligible population; Sibiu County, at 26.2% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 32% of the eligible population; Brasov County, at 25.4% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 30.9% of the eligible population, and Timis County, at 24.8% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population and 29.5% vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.

According to the head of CNCAV, bringing up the rear are Neamt County, at 13.35% vaccination coverage rate of the resident population, and 16.9% vaccination coverage rate of the eligible population; Bacau County, 12.65% of the resident population and 15.5% of the eligible population; Giurgiu County, 12.49% of the resident population and 14.8% of the eligible population; Botosani County, 12.2% of the resident population and 14.9% of the eligible population, and Suceava County, 11.4% of the resident population and 14.2% of the eligible population.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.