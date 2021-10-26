Bucharest City's COVID-19 vaccination coverage almost 60 pct

Bucharest City's vaccination coverage is almost 60 percent, while in Cluj County this indicator is 52.3 percent, head of Romania's vaccine rollout program, military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference today.

"The vaccination coverage in Bucharest City is almost 60 percent, more precisely 59.4 percent. Also, Cluj County has a vaccination coverage of 52.3 percent. 11 percent of the counties have vaccination rates between 40 and 50 percent, in 65 percent of the counties the rate is between 30 and 40 percent, and in 19 percent of the counties it is between 20 and 30 percent. Suceava County ranks last with roughly 24 percent," said Gheorghita.

According to him, the national vaccination coverage of the total resident population is 33 percent - people who received at least one dose.

"The national vaccination coverage in the adult population aged 18 years and up is almost 41 percent, for the eligible resident population aged over 12, the vaccination coverage is about 39 percent, and for the total population it is 33 percent - meaning people who received at least one dose. By age ranges, the vaccination coverage is highest for the 50 - 59 age range - at 46.4 percent, followed by the 60 - 69 age group - 45.4 percent, 40 - 49 years - over 42 percent, 70 - 79 years - over 41 percent, 30 - 39 years - almost 40 percent. For the age group 80-plus it is still low, about just 22 percent. For 12-15-year-olds the coverage is near 10 percent and for 16-19-year-olds it is almost 28 percent," Gheorghita explained.

He reiterated that if the current vaccine rollout pace is maintained, a vaccination coverage of more than 70 percent of the resident population over 12 years of age could be reached by the end of this year.

"This means a total of over 11.8 million of at least one-dose recipients by the end of the year, compared to about 6.5 million now, which means that another 5.3 million people could get the jab by the end of this year, yet on one condition: that the daily average of first-dose recipients stays at approximately 80,000," said Valeriu Gheorghita.