Bucharest Court of Appeal finds ex USR Bucharest leader Roxana Wring has been a Securitate collaborator

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that former leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest branch Roxana Wring has been a collaborator of the communist-era political police Securitate.

The ruling can be appealed within 15 days after communication, the minute of the meeting specifies.

The National Council for the Study of Security Archives (CNSAS) has opened a lawsuit at the Bucharest Court of Appeal seeking confirmation for Wring's activity as a Securitate collaborator.

Roxana Wring announced on October 9, 2019 that she was resigning from the USR, after being accused of collaborating with the Securitate, and said that she will return to the party only after she gets a final and irrevocable court ruling to clear her of suspicions of having done political policing.

"Immediately after graduating, at age 22, I took a job at the National Tourism Office - ONT, where I worked for two years between September 1977 and November 1979, producing reports and minutes which, at that age, I considered to be part of the job-specific useless and entangled paperwork. I have never signed anything in front of anyone who, to my knowledge, could have been a Securitate officer. I suspected the ONT director of having ties to the Securitate, but I never got confirmation for that. In 1979 I married a British citizen and asked for the authorities' consent to settle abroad with him. After repeated requests, after I was forbidden to serve as guide to tourist groups and after being compelled to resign from ONT, after the state groundlessly rejected my application and after a year of sleepless nights, I received the consent to leave Romania," Roxana Wring declared in 2019.

She also expressed her surprise at learning that she also had an informer file.

"After everything I've been through and seen, I assume that this was Securitate practice, to bureaucratically classify everyone who worked with ONT, probably particularly those who worked with foreign tourists. I asked to see my file this summer, exactly because accusations had surfaced which I considered to be aberrant and which I wanted to dismantle. I didn't have time to consult the files in detail, I only saw that I had a surveillance file and an informer file," Wring said.