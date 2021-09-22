 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest enters red zone, with most new cases of COVID-19

F. P.

The most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared with the previous report, have been registered in Bucharest - 1,044 and in the counties of Timis - 389, Cluj - 321, Constanta - 313, Ilfov - 307, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

The least COVID-19 new cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 21, Harghita - 36, Tulcea - 42..

The Capital entered the red zone, with an incidence rate of 3.30 cases per thousand inhabitants. Ilfov County is first in terms of case incidence rate on 14 days, with 3.65 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by Satu Mare County, 3.42 and Timis County, 3.40.

The yellow zone includes: Bistrita-Nasaud - 2.84, Maramures - 2.83, Cluj - 2.75, Dolj - 2.23, Constanţa - 2.14, Suceava - 2.05, Teleorman - 2,20, Botosani - 2. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.