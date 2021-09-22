Bucharest enters red zone, with most new cases of COVID-19

The most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared with the previous report, have been registered in Bucharest - 1,044 and in the counties of Timis - 389, Cluj - 321, Constanta - 313, Ilfov - 307, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

The least COVID-19 new cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 21, Harghita - 36, Tulcea - 42..

The Capital entered the red zone, with an incidence rate of 3.30 cases per thousand inhabitants. Ilfov County is first in terms of case incidence rate on 14 days, with 3.65 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by Satu Mare County, 3.42 and Timis County, 3.40.The yellow zone includes: Bistrita-Nasaud - 2.84, Maramures - 2.83, Cluj - 2.75, Dolj - 2.23, Constanţa - 2.14, Suceava - 2.05, Teleorman - 2,20, Botosani - 2. AGERPRES