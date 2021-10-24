 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest leads in number of COVID-19 most new cases

stiri.md
covid test

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 2,790 and in the counties of Prahova, Brasov, Ilfov, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

Bucharest has an increase of 16.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when it scored 16.53.

The Capital City's surrounding county, Ilfov, however, ranks first in terms of the cumulative infections in terms of 14 days, with 16.93 cases per thousand inhabitants, Agerpres.ro informs.

All the 41 Romanian counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.