Bucharest leads in number of COVID-19 most new cases

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 2,790 and in the counties of Prahova, Brasov, Ilfov, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday.

Bucharest has an increase of 16.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when it scored 16.53.

The Capital City's surrounding county, Ilfov, however, ranks first in terms of the cumulative infections in terms of 14 days, with 16.93 cases per thousand inhabitants, Agerpres.ro informs.

All the 41 Romanian counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).