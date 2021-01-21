Bucharest Mayor Dan on restrictions: Let's wait a few more days, see that situation settles

The General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared on Thursday that an eventual ease of restrictions will be analysed within the Emergency Situations Committee of Bucharest Municipality, but it will have to wait a few more days, in order to see how the situation will settle, according to AGERPRES.

"Firstly, we need to salute this drop, these are some numbers which I look over each morning, we are under 3 (cases per 1,000 inhabitants, ed. n.), and we were at 7 a month and a half ago. I can honestly say that at the beginning of my term I was very, very worried. When I took over this term at the end of October, we were on an upward slope and I was afraid of where we might end up. Mask-wearing and the attitude of Bucharest citizens helped us reach this point. There will be a discussion within the municipal committee on this topic and you will see the decision we will make. Let us wait a few more days, see that this situation will settle. So far, regarding numbers, we were at 1,000 per day, we were at 2,000 per day and now it seems that we are somewhere around 200-300-400 per day", he specified, for RFI.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that he will vaccinate, once it will be his turn to do so.

The Bucharest prefect, Traian Berbeceanu declared on Wednesday evening, in a phone call for private television broadcaster Digi 24, that at the end of this week the Bucharest Municipality Emergency Situation Committee could be summoned, to discuss the adoption of a decision through which sanitary measures can be eased in the Capital City.

According to the prefect, this is about allowing institutions / show areas, theaters and cinemas to function at a maximum 30% capacity, reopening "inside" activities, such as restaurants, bars, coffee shops, etc, in the limit of 30% capacity, as well as allowing public activities, to the limit of 30% of the designated space, of licensed gambling operators.