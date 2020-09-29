Bucharest Mayor elect Nicusor Dan: Heating system, in a difficult situation

The Bucharest General Mayor elect Nicusor Dan, said on Tuesday that he had met with the special administrator of ELCEN, Claudiu Cretu, and that the heating system in Bucharest is in a "very difficult" situation.

"I met today with Claudiu Cretu, the special administrator of ELCEN, one of the specialists of the heating system of the Capital. I wanted to see concretely how things went in the last years in the field of heating and I have convinced myself again that the heating system in Bucharest is in a very difficult situation. It is important that we put together, as soon as possible, the best ideas and solutions for solving the system problems, as well as the emergencies regarding hot water and heat. It's a tough process and we mustn't waste time, we have to come up with solutions," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook.

According to Nicusor Dan's election programme, the main objectives for the heating system are:

- accessing European funds for the modernisation of the heating system;

- replacement of 300 km of main network pipe with priority financial allocations;

- complete automation of thermal points;

- the continuation, in parallel with the modernisation of the heating network, of investments for the energy efficiency of private and public buildings;

- attracting new customers into the system (new residential neighbourhoods, industrial consumers, shopping centres);

- re-scheduling the debts of the heating system on the basis of a negotiation.

"The heating system is old and inefficient, and losses from the heating network have reached record values: 1 million gigacalories per year per main networks and 430,000 gigacalories per year on secondary networks. This is added to energy loss and water loss, which is the equivalent of a swimming pool per hour. The full resolution of the problem of the heating system exceeds the duration of a four-year mandate, but in a mandate important things can be done to have a modern, efficient heating system," the program posted on the newbucharest.ro page reads.