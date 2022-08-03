Bucharest to host Tiriac Foundation Trophy WTA 125 tournament

Bucharest will once again host a WTA tennis tournament, the Tiriac Foundation Trophy, September 10-18, at the National Tennis Centre, 11, Pierre de Coubertin Boulevard.

"Holding this tournament is the sum of the efforts made to keep Bucharest on the international map of tennis tournaments. The purpose of the Tiriac Foundation is to encourage sports among young people, and holding this competition adds to the foundation's mission. After a three-year hiatus, the initiative of the Tiriac Foundation makes Bucharest, once again, the host of a world-class tennis competition. I will certainly do everything possible to ensure that this tournament has continuity, because it provides a basis and confidence to Romanian tennis,'' says Ion Tiriac.

By acquiring the license to organise this world-class competition, the Tiriac Foundation is said to provide support for tennis while offering Romanian players a chance to play in international tournaments in Romania.

The WTA 125 tournament in Bucharest will have a main singles draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 8 pairs. The competition's total commitment is 115,000 US dollars, awarding 160 WTA points. The total costs of the tournament exceed 300,000 euros.

WTA 125 Vice President Melissa Pine says in recent seasons Romania has been a strong supporter of women's tennis and the Hologic WTA Tour, and she is pleased to see that this beautiful tradition continues in 2022, with the announcement of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy competition, Agerpres.

WTA President Steve Simon says this WTA 125 tournament organised in a strategic week in the tennis calendar will offer a relevant experience to both established tennis players and rising stars who will compete for a prestigious title in front of a passionate crowd.

The qualifying matches for the singles draw will take place on September 10 and 11, with the main draw matches starting on September 12. The semi-finals and the final will take place on September 17 and 18, respectively.

Tickets to the tournament become available in late August, sold by the Romanian Tennis Federation. The Tiriac Foundation Trophy, the first WTA tennis tournament to be held in Bucharest in three years, will be broadcast exclusively by DigiSport. Cosmin Hodor is this tournament's director.