Building permits for residential buildings in Romania up 5.9pct Jan.-Feb. 2022

The number of building permits for residential buildings in Romania reached 6,092 two months into 2022, which is an increase by 5.9% over the same period in 2021, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In February 2022, 3,542 building permits were issued for residential buildings (+ 38.9%), for a total usable area of 803,035 sq.m. (+ 33.3%). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 69% are for rural areas.There was also a monthly increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+992 permits).According to INS, in February 2022, 540 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (+37.4%), for a total usable area of 429,796 sq.m. (+74.3%).On a monthly basis, February 2022 saw an increase (+183,227 sq m) in the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings.In February 2022, there was an increase in both the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+ 10.9%) and the total usable area (+ 1.6%), y-o-y.In February 2022, there was an increase in both the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+ 5.3%) and the total usable area (+ 46.8%).