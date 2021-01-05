Candidacies for European delegated prosecutor representing Romania to be submitted by Jan 7

Candidacies for the office of European Delegated Prosecutor from Romania can be submitted until January 7, the Ministry of Justice informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"The persons interested in holding the position of European Delegated Prosecutor from Romania may submit their applications until January 7, 2021, included. The files submitted will be analyzed by the Selection Committee and the results of the verification will be published on the website of the Ministry of Justice, the Superior Council of Magistrates and the Public Ministry," reads the press release on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

According to the same source, the interview will take place between January 25 and 28, a period that may change depending on the number of candidates and the manner of conducting the interview.

"The evaluation of the candidates is made on the basis of the relevant aspects resulting from the interview, the analysis of the documents submitted by the candidate regarding the relevant practical experience, as well as other verifiable aspects resulting from their professional activity," the Ministry of Justice stated.

Following the completion of the interviews, the Committee will select candidates for the 15 posts of European Delegated Prosecutor, as well as five reserve proposals.

The date when the European Delegated Prosecutor from Romania start working will be established according to the specific procedures within the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).