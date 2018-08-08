The "Cantus Domini" male voice choir, one of the youngest chorus bands of Bucharest, conducted by Archdeacon Razvan Constantin Stefan, received three gold medals in the 16-th edition of the International Choir Contest Festival "The Singing World", in Sankt Petersburg, Russia, according to a press release sent by the Cultural Association of Male Choir "Cantus Domini", to AGERPRES.

During this year's edition of the festival, the "Cantus Domini" choir competed in three of the twelve sections of the competition: second section - "Equal male and female voice choirs"; fifth section - "Chamber choir" and the seventh section - "Sacred Music", reaching first place on each edition, with the highest number of points.Also, the "Cantus Domini" choir received "The Special Award for Best Singer", of the entire Competition, offered to Andrei Predescu, and the "Audience's Special Award", received through the public vote during the final round of the Competition, "Grand Prix" round, in which the choirs who received gold medals in all sections competed. Thus, the choir that represented Romania was considered "the best choir of the Competition and Festival".The competition-festival gathered at its start over 60 choir bands from 43 countries.The general Consul of Romania in Saint Petersburg, Cosmin Constantin Ionita was present at the "Romanian and universal music concert" at "State Capella" and the awarding ceremony as well. For the received results and for promoting Romanian choir music abroad, the official granted the choir the Diploma of Excellency, informs the quoted press release.