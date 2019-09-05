CCR registers Gov't notification on possible legal conflict with President Iohannis

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has registered the Government's notification about a possible legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Executive and Romania's President on the refusal of the head of state to appoint the interim ministers, Court officials told AGERPRES on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the Government would notify the Constitutional Court on this topic.

"It is absolutely unqualifiable the manner in which candidate Iohannis is using the official tribune of the Presidential Administration to launch his campaign messages. Last Wednesday he unjustifiedly refuses to appoint ministers to Romania's Government. One week later, Mr. Iohannis blocks again the appointment of the interim ministers to Romania's Government, this time refusing to give an answer. We are in an unprecedented situation, a situation of confusion and imbalance generated by the irresponsible and selfish behaviour of the President. Mr. President Iohannis has the obsession of blockages. (...) Because Romanians don't deserve to be involved and sacrificed by the President in the name of presidential ambition, Romania's Government will notify the Constitutional Court to denounce the existence of a judicial conflict with the head of state. Romanians have no reason why they should assist to this distasteful spectacle performed by those whom they voted for. Whether they realise it or not, it is in the voting where they will be sanctioned for all these signs of selfishness, recklessness and lack of responsibility for the country," Dancila said in a press statement at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.

AGERPRES